City Council’s Public Services Committee will have a special meeting Monday, May 22, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in Council Chambers at 2101 O’Neil Ave. The purpose of this special meeting is to consider a resolution approving a sanitary sewer service by an outside user agreement.

The committee meeting will run concurrently with the City Council meeting. Both meetings are available to attend in person or to watch remotely. The Zoom link below will be used for both meetings. Live stream will be available on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages, in addition to Spectrum’s local access Channel 192.

Special Meeting of the Public Services Committee (May 22 at 6 PM)

URL: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88029092163?pwd=V2M0bzZ0dzhCSFRvQXhIWURCVm52UT09

Passcode: CC05222023

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 880 2909 2163

Passcode: 5579247765