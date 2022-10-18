A special meeting of the City of Cheyenne’s Governing Body is scheduled for Friday, October 21, at noon. The meeting will be held in Room 104 of the Municipal Building (2101 O’Neil Ave.).

The purpose of the meeting is for collective labor bargaining with Cheyenne’s Professional Firefighters, International Association of Firefighters, Local No. 279, pursuant to Wyoming Statue Section 27-10-104.

Information and links for public access can be found below and on the City’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. No public comment will be taken. Video will also be available on the City’s Facebook page. No other business will be conducted at the meeting.

Fire Labor Union Negotiations (October 21 at 12 p.m.)

URL: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87427415145?pwd=RklyK2NyZnZINXpKdmlsaWpZbExIUT09

Passcode: FN10212022

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 874 2741 5145

Passcode: 9282327867