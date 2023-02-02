A special meeting of the City of Cheyenne’s Governing Body is scheduled for Monday, February 6, 2023, at noon in the Municipal Building (2101 O’Neil Ave.) Room 104. This meeting will run concurrent with the Finance Committee meeting to consider time-sensitive grant funding resolutions related to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for the City of Cheyenne and the Board of Public Utilities.

Both meetings are available to attend in person or watch remotely. The Zoom link below will be used for both meetings. Live stream video will also be available on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages, in addition to Spectrum’s local access Channel 192.

Special Meeting (February 6 at 12 pm)

URL: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87259034481?pwd=NkduMVVjbFpjNXVSRjhtcWwvN0gzUT09

Passcode: FC02062022

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 872 5903 4481

Passcode: 7260525321