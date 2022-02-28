A special meeting of the City of Cheyenne’s Governing Body is scheduled for Thursday, March 3rd at 6 p.m. in the second-floor conference room at the Historic Depot (121 W. 15th St.). The purpose of the meeting is for collective labor bargaining with Cheyenne Professional Firefighters, International Association of Firefighters, Local No. 279, pursuant to Wyoming Statue Section 27-10-104.

Information and links for remote public access can be found below and on the City’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Limited seating is available for in-person attendees due to space limitations in the conference room. No public comment will be taken. Live streaming video will also be available on the City’s Facebook page. No other public business will be conducted at the meeting.

Fire Labor Union Negotiations (March 3 at 6pm)

URL link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81775359981?pwd=ZitwTVBCak5na010M2M4VXkzK3EyZz09

Passcode: FN03032022

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 817 7535 9981

Passcode: 7402023610