On September 16th, 2023, The Wyoming Highway Patrol will be escorting the Special Olympics Truck Convoy.
Commercial vehicles will begin to gather at 5300 Bishop Blvd, Cheyenne, Wyoming in the morning to register.
The convoy is expected to have 50 or more large commercial vehicles.
Motorists should expect delays along the route the convoy will take.
There will be law enforcement escorting the convoy along the route.
Motorists should expect the convoy in the area from around 10:00 am to around 11:30 am.
EXPECTED ROUTE
• WYDOT to I-25 North
• I-25 North to Exit 16 (Horsecreek)
• Exit 16, then Right to Iron Mountain
• South on WY 219 (Yellowstone Rd)
• East on WY 212 (Four Mile Rd)
South on Ridge RD
• West on Storey Blvd
• South on WY 219 (Yellowstone)
• West on Central Ave