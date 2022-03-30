Spellers from all corners of the state gathered at Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs on March 19, 2022 to determine which of the many local Bee winners would represent Wyoming at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will be held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in the Washington, D.C. area.

The preliminary round will begin on May 31, 2022, with the Finals held on June 2, 2022; Finals will be broadcast live on the ION network.

Host for this year’s national Bee is acclaimed actor/director Levar Burton.

Begun in 1925, the Bee is the nation’s oldest educational competition.

First place winner at the Wyoming State Bee was Hudson Himmerich, an eighth-grade student from Cokeville.

Hudson will represent Wyoming at the National Bee; he received a $4000 cash award from Sweetwater BOCES to assist with expenses involved in attending the National Bee.

In addition to serving as Wyoming’s representative, Hudson also received a one year subscription to Britannica Online Premium, a one year subscription to Merriam-Webster Unabridged Online Certificate, as well as the Samuel Louis Sugarman Award, consisting of a 2022 US Mint Proof Set.

Second place winner was Alexander McGiffin, an eighth-grade student at McCormick Jr. High School in Cheyenne, who received a $200 cash award from Sweetwater BOCES.

Third place was captured by a fourth grade student from Colter Elementary School in Jackson, Andy Schilling, who received a $100 SBOCES cash award.

The pronouncer for the event was Dave Lerner from Cheyenne, who has been the pronouncer for the State Bee for over ten years. A retired TV news anchor and reporter and currently the Digital Editor for The Cheyenne Post, he has also been the pronouncer and served on the Board of Directors for the AARP National Spelling Bee.

Jim Angell of Cheyenne served as the Head Judge for the Bee, a position he has held since 2013. The former Executive Director of the Wyoming Press Association and former head of the Cheyenne Bureau of The Associated Press, Jim currently serves as the managing editor of Cowboy State Daily.

Serving as local judges were Bonnie Cannon, a former staffer for three members of Wyoming’s Congressional Delegation and The Hon. John Prokos, a Circuit Court Judge of the Third Judicial District in Sweetwater County.

Former newspaper editor Mary Angell of Cheyenne served as the Bee’s Official Record Keeper, a position she has held since 2013.

This year’s Bee was sponsored and produced by the Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services, under the direction of Executive Director Dr. Bernadine Craft.

SBOCES was grateful for the assistance of the Wyoming Community Foundation, the employees of WWCC, Western Wyoming Beverages, and the Mad Hatter Bakery.

Dr. Craft stated, “This was our first year ever sponsoring a Bee, much less the State Bee! We could never have done it without the invaluable assistance of so many students and staff at WWCC, members of the Retired Teachers Association, and the Rock Springs community. We were gratified we could provide this exciting opportunity for so many outstanding young students from around the state.”