Celebrate the New Year in America’s great outdoors by joining Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Outdoor Recreation for First Day Hikes January 1st, 2023!

First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors. On New Year’s Day, people of all ages and skill levels can kick off the New Year out of doors with access to thousands of free guided hikes organized in all fifty states.

“It’s our way of wishing health and happiness for the coming new year,” said Lewis Ledford, Executive Director of the National Association of State Park Directors. “Recent research is confirming the benefits of just 30 minutes a week spent in nature, and what better way to start a new healthy habit for 2023 than taking advantage of hikes being offered in state parks across the nation. Our hope is that this event will stimulate a passion for the outdoors and a desire to explore our local treasures throughout the entire year.”

First Day Hike events will be held at 15 Wyoming State Park and Historic Site locations statewide. Hikes are free and open to the public, and as part of this initiative, all day use fees will be waived on January 1st.

Participants at each site will have the chance to win a 2023 Annual Day Use Certificate and can enter a statewide Grand Prize drawing for an Annual Day Use Certificate and a Coleman Roadtrip® X-Cursion™ Grill simply for participating.

“Not only do we want recreationalists to get excited about being outdoors in celebration of this national initiative, but we want to help inspire individuals and families to get outside year-round to explore and recreate in Wyoming's amazing public spaces,” said Laurel Thompson, Outreach Coordinator for Wyoming Outdoor Recreation.

Park staff and volunteers will lead the hikes, ranging from half and mile and up. Details about hiking locations, difficulty, length, and terrain are as follows:

· Bear River State Park - 1:00 PM, meet at Visitor Center, hike 1-2.5 mile(s) on easy terrain, snow cover, 307-789-6547

· Boysen State Park - 10:00 AM, meet at Park Headquarters, hike 1.5 miles on moderate to intermediate terrain, 307-876-2796

· Buffalo Bill State Park - 9:00 AM, meet at Park Headquarters, hike 1-2 mile(s) on easy terrain, 307-587-9227

· Curt Gowdy State Park - 10:30 AM, meet at Visitor Center, hike 1-2 mile(s) on easy terrain, 307-632-7946

· Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park - 10:00 AM, meet at Platte River Shelter, hike 1-2.5 mile(s) on easy terrain, 307-577-5150

· Fort Bridger State Historic Site - 10:00 AM, meet at Front Parking Lot, hike 1 mile on easy terrain, 307-782-3842

· Fort Steele State Historic Site - 10:00 AM, meet at Visitor Center, hike 1 miles on easy terrain, 307-320-3013

· Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site - 1:00 PM, meet at Main Parking Lot, hike 1 mile on easy terrain, 307-684-7629

· Guernsey State Park - 10:00 AM, meet at Museum, hike 2-4 mile(s) on moderate to intermediate terrain, 307-836-2334

· Hot Springs State Park - 11:00 AM, meet at Thermopolis Golf Course PL, hike 1-2 mile(s) on moderate terrain, 307-864-2176

· Keyhole State Park - 10:00 AM, meet at Big Kahuna, hike 1-2 mile(s) on easy terrain, 307-756-3596

· Medicine Lodge State Archaeological Site - 10:00 AM, meet at Red Barn, hike 1 mile on easy terrain, 307-469-2234

· Sinks Canyon State Park - 1:00 PM, meet at Popo Agie Campground, hike 2 miles on moderate terrain, snow cover; meet at Visitor Center Parking Lot, hike .5 mile on a paved path, wheelchair and sensory friendly, 307-332-6333

· South Pass City State Historic Site 1:00 PM, meet at Dance Hall, hike 2 miles on moderate terrain, snow cover, 307-332-3684

· Trail End State Historic Site - 10:00 AM, meet East Side of Kendrick Mansion, hike 1-2 mile(s) on easy terrain, 307-674-4589

Participants are encouraged to “know before you go” and to prepare for winter weather conditions, including dressing appropriately. Hot drinks and refreshments will be provided at most locations, however, participants are also encouraged to bring their own water and snacks.

To learn more about First Day Hike events in your area, please find individual sites on Facebook and/or visit wyoparks.org.