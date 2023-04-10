The 14th Annual Spring into Green Fun Run is set for Saturday, June 10, at 8 a.m. This race is an annual fundraising event planned by the Cheyenne Greenway Foundation, which helps support the foundation’s mission to improve the amenities along the 45-plus miles of Greenway trail in the Cheyenne area.
The 5K run will start at Cahill Park, located off Dell Range and Friendship Circle, and will be timed by our dear friends from Foot of the Rockies.
The route is on a relatively flat paved surface, out and back course, with course marshals along the route to cheer you on and keep you safe. Strollers and dogs on leashes are welcome, but please plan to start behind the pack. Water will be available at the start/finish lines and the 5K turn-around. If you have a refillable water bottle, please bring it to save on cups and waste.
Ribbons will be provided for young people of all ages, and awards for overall male and female winners. First-place awards will also be provided to adults in the following age categories: 18-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, and 70+.
Please visit www.cheyennegreenwayfoundation.org to register. Registration prices are $25.00 for adults, $15.00 for youth, and free for kids ages 6 and below.