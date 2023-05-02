St. Paul & The Broken Bones will bring their legendary live show to the Cheyenne Civic Center on November 20, 2023.
The run of dates finds the southern octet playing Chicago’s Riviera Theater, New York’s Capitol Theatre, Washington, D.C.’s Warner Theatre, Austin’s The Paramount, and more.
The tour will include support from special guests Abraham Alexander, Y La Bamba, and Maggie Rose.
Tickets will be available for presale Wednesday, May 3 at 10:00 A.M. and Thursday, May 4 at 10:00 A.M. ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, May 5 at 10:00 A.M.
The upcoming performances celebrate St. Paul & The Broken Bones’ acclaimed album Angels In Science Fiction, out now on ATO Records.
Produced by Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, John Prine, Elvis Presley) and recorded at Sam Phillips Recording Studio in Memphis, Angels In Science Fiction was written in the span of a few weeks after bandleader Paul Janeway learned that his wife was pregnant with their daughter, Marigold.
Following the examples set by greats like Aristotle, William James and John Steinbeck, Janeway penned the album as a series of letters to his then-unborn daughter.