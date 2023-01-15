The Wyoming State Board of Career and Technical Education (SBCTE) and Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) will hold its next virtual meet at 9 a.m. on January 19, 2023, at which time it will officially welcome newly elected Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megen Degenfelder to the board.
The board will initially convene as the SBCTE and receive an update from Dr. Michelle Aldrich, the State Director of Career and Technical Education (CTE) on statewide CTE activities.
Upon reconvening as the SBE, the board will receive presentations on literacy from Dr. Nikki Baldwin and Dr. Cynthia Brock both from the University of Wyoming. The board will also receive information on the K-3 Literacy rules being promulgated by the Wyoming Department of Education from Chief Academic Officer Shelly Hamel.
Marzano Research Labs will present its findings from phase one of the Wyoming Accountability in Education Act (WAEA) impact study. Phase I of the study focuses on how aspects of Wyoming’s accountability model interact with common predictors of school success and how schools have performed within the model over time.
The board will receive an update from the Standards Committee regarding the ongoing work of auditing student content and performance standards in response to statewide feedback on the Profile of a Graduate, and the recommendations from Governor Mark Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education Initiative.
All SBE meetings are open to the public. To attend the virtual meeting, register in advance here. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Materials for board meetings are available on BoardDocs. Previous meetings’ minutes and materials may be viewed through the board’s website. Follow the SBE on Facebook and Twitter.