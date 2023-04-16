The Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) will hold its next meeting in Riverton, convening at 9 a.m. on April 20, 2023.
The SBE welcomes five new members appointed by Governor Mark Gordon and confirmed by the Wyoming Senate. The state board is composed of 14 members including educators, community members and business people, and is responsible for setting education policy. Members represent stakeholders and work in partnership with the State Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Wyoming Department of Education to ensure all students have access to a quality education.
Updates will be received on the continuing work of the board in responding to the voices of Wyoming stakeholders represented in the Profile of a Graduate, which includes current strides in developing a focused set of state academic standards. Plans for audits of physical education, health, computer science and fine/performing arts standards will also be discussed. Initial information on future pilots for implementation of the Profile of a Graduate will be provided.
The board will spotlight the Fine/Performing Arts with a presentation from Fremont County School District #25 and hear from Jessica Kavitz, the 2023 Milken Award Winner.
All SBE meetings are open to the public. The meeting will be held in-person at Central Wyoming College, Wind River Room, 2660 Peck Avenue. The public may also attend virtually by registering in advance here. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Materials for board meetings are available on BoardDocs. Previous meetings’ minutes and materials may be viewed through the board’s website. Follow the SBE on Facebook and Twitter.