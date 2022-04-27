Help a Wyoming Cause in Your Community Win a $25,000 Grant!

State Farm Neighborhood Assist® Announces The Top 200 Finalists That Need Your Votes

Communities across the United States answered the call from State Farm® to submit causes that would make a positive impact in their neighborhoods. Now these projects need your help by voting for them to bring money to their communities. Now through May 6, 2022, U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote for their favorite cause at www.neighborhoodassist.comto help bring a $25,000 grant to each of the top 100 vote-getters.

Four thousand submissions were received in February through State Farm Neighborhood Assist, a crowd-sourced philanthropic program that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods. The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists, of which 41 states are represented.

The following Wyoming organizations made the top 200 and need your votes:

Cause Organization Unique Voting URL City MESA Therapeutic Horsemanship, Inc. MESA Therapeutic Horsemanship, Inc. Pinedale Project Kenny Canines Supporting Military Veterans Project Kenny Casper

The top 200 causes have until May 6 at 11:59pm ET to rally votes and anyone voting is allowed up to 10 votes per day. Voters can use them all on one cause, or spread them out in any way among multiple causes. On June 7, the top 100 vote-receiving causes will be announced at www.neighborhoodassist.com and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits. State Farm will be awarding $2.5 million in grants to 100 organizations across the US.

“In celebration of the company’s 100th anniversary, the program is awarding more grant dollars than ever in 2022” said Rasheed Merritt, Assistant Vice President at State Farm. “We encourage everyone to vote for their favorite causes to make a big impact in their communities.”

For a complete list of the top 200 causes or to vote for a cause, go to www.neighborhoodassist.com.