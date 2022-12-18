The Wyoming State Museum will kick off its 2023 Family Day schedule with “Awesome Anatomy” on Saturday, January 7 from 10 am - 2 pm. The event will include games, activities, crafts, and opportunities for people of all ages to learn all about how our bodies work and how to keep our bodies healthy.
Partners from Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Wyoming Health Department, and Cheyenne Fire Rescue will join us to share information about cancer prevention, 911 emergency responses, immunizations, and healthy living. Kids are invited to bring a teddy bear or stuffed animal from home to get a check-up from the CRMC Children's Clinic. This Teddy Bear Clinic will help children understand the importance of check-ups and help them reduce fears about visiting the doctor themselves.
Barrett Creek Coffee, a new local Coffee trailer, will be at the museum selling hot beverages and snacks that the whole family will love.
Family Days are generously sponsored by SCHEELS in Johnstown, CO. Thanks to their support, these events are always free and open to everyone! Family Day fans can follow the museum’s Facebook and Instagram accounts to stay in the know about upcoming events: @wyomingstatemuseum.
People of all ages are welcome to attend Wyoming State Museum Family Days. Register at wyomuseum.wyo.gov/familydays or register by phone at 307-630-2573.
The Wyoming State Museum is located in the Barrett Building, 2301 Central Ave, in Cheyenne. Please call 307-630-2573 for more information.