The Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources Monuments and Markers Advisory Committee will meet virtually on Google Meet Monday March 27, from 1 – 2 p.m.

Google Meet joining information:

Video call link: https://meet.google.com/shb-wneb-vfc

Or dial: (US) +1 252-987-8135 PIN: 306 930 166#

More phone numbers: https://tel.meet/shb-wneb-vfc?pin=3097172994916

The purpose of this meeting is to review past minutes, review current projects including the information Lingle signs and the Togwotee Pass information sign, contracting for graphic artist to complete current signs, discussion of the state capital’s historic cupula and other items should they arise.

The Wyoming Monuments and Markers Program is a cooperative effort of the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources (SPCR), the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Wyoming Office of Tourism, Wyoming Tribes, local governments, and private individuals and organizations.

The Monuments and Markers Program installs new historical markers and maintains existing monuments, markers, and interpretive signage. The Monuments and Markers Advisory Committee (MMAC) reviews and approves all new signage and signage with revised text under the jurisdiction of SPCR. The MMAC may also be consulted for recommendations for the maintenance and replacement of markers.

For further information, please contact Dan Bach, Monuments and Markers Coordinator, at 307-777-6314 or dan.bach@wyo.gov. To learn more about the Wyoming Monuments and Markers Program, visit https://bit.ly/3E1xV2V.