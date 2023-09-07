The Wyoming State Records Committee will meet at 2 p.m., Monday, September 18, via Google Meet.

Meeting ID: meet.google.com/dhp-gidn-ksp

Those wishing to listen in can do so by calling: ‪‪(US) +1 567-231-5199 PIN: ‪128 575 217#

The Wyoming State Records Committee reviews, and considers for approval, retention schedules of public records. The State Records Committee is the final authority in determining whether state, county and local government records are retained permanently or disposed of after a designated period. Committee members include representatives from the State Archives, Attorney General’s Office, and the Department of Audit.

The meeting agenda includes retention requests for State and local agencies, and accession and deaccession requests involving a variety of archival materials.

If you require special assistance, please contact the Wyoming State Archives at 307-777-7826.

Monday, September 18, 2023 @ 2:00

1. Convene and Roll Call

2. Approval of State Records Committee Meeting minutes:

a. August 28, 2023

3. Old business:

a. None

4. New/Revised AR-1’s for approval

a. Department of Corrections, Request to Create a Restoration of Rights Retention

Schedule

i. Restoration of Rights, PSS-CIM-34, CP12, Archival Review: No

5. Obsolete AR-1’s

a. None

6. Request for Approval to Destroy Permanent Records that have been scanned/microfilmed:

a. Public Service Commission, Docket Files - Utilities, Date Range (Date Docket Closed)

8/27/2004 - 1/17/2005

i. MA29577 Box 4, 8

7. Deaccession Requests:

a. WSA Book Collection, Selected books from the Wyoming State Archives reference

collection

8. Other New Business:

a. None

9. Date for next SRC meeting

10. Adjournment