Wyoming State Revenue Department Director Brenda Henson joined AARP Wyoming for a TeleTown Hall to discuss the Wyoming Property Tax Refund Program on April 18, answering questions about the eligibility and application process for the program.

The call attracted over 1,700 listeners, as well as several online too. To hear the complete call, click here - https://vekeo.com/event/aarpwyoming-82924/

To apply for a refund, visit your county treasurer’s office, go online to WPTRS.wyo.gov, or call 307 777-7320.If you applied for a refund last year, the department sent a 2022 application to you via mail in early April.

The application process for the program kicked off in early April. The State Revenue Department has already taken in 800 applications for refunds and sent over 100 refund checks out the door. The program has an application deadline of June 5, and statutorily, the Revenue Department must send all checks out by the end of September.

Henson told listeners to the call that property values remain high in Wyoming, as all but Niobrara and Sweetwater Counties saw double-digit increases in median property tax, and six counties saw a better than a 20% increase in the median property tax amount from 2021 to 2022.

Henson told callers that thanks to the passage of HB99 this year, more Wyomingites are eligible for higher refunds than in the past. Citizens are now allowed to have up to $150,000 in assets per adult member of the household. Applicants are not required to claim their home, retirement account, or one car per household member as a part of that $150,000.

Refund applicants must show a paid tax bill and documentation supporting their claims of income. Once citizens pay tax for 2022, they can get a receipt from a county treasurer. There is no documentation required for asset verification. Those who derive business income from the property they are asking for a refund on will also be required to send income verification on that money as well.

Another change to the program means if your property tax bill exceeds more than 10% for your total income, you are now eligible for a refund without meeting the asset test of $150,000 per household member.

Those requesting a refund, can now apply for up to 75% of their property tax bill, but in no instance shall the amount of refund exceed one-half of the median residential tax liability for the county where the property is located. Henson says applicants must include proof of they have paid the 2022 property tax tax in full.