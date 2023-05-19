State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder has released a strategic plan that will guide the Wyoming Department of Education’s focus and priorities for 2023 - 2027. The Superintendent intends to create a state education system that is transparent, efficient and encourages parents to play an active role in their child’s schooling. She aims to ensure Wyoming students are well-prepared for good careers and have the knowledge required to be engaged American citizens.

"I am proud to release one of the most bold action plans ever set forth by a Wyoming State Superintendent," said Degenfelder. "This plan will significantly improve parental rights and transparency, support teachers and better prepare students to be responsible American citizens."

The plan and goals are based on the voices of thousands of stakeholders across the state. Superintendent Degenfelder has identified the following six key initiative areas with actionable goals to guide this critical work.

Parental empowerment & eliminating political bias.

Preparing students for jobs through career & technical education.

Developing citizenship for students.

Reducing bureaucracy & creating efficiencies.

Valuing and supporting teachers.

Improving outcomes through early literacy.

To best achieve these goals, initiative-specific cabinets composed of parents, educators, and industry representatives from communities across the state have been appointed. Cabinets, led by Department leadership, will provide input on real solutions and concrete policy recommendations.

"I'm not interested in another report that sits on a shelf," Superintendent Degenfelder said. "This strategic plan is a plan of action. I meant what I said on the campaign trail, and we will deliver on these ambitious goals. Our education system should be reflective of Wyoming people and the Wyoming economy. It is critical that we include the voices of parents, business and education leaders in achieving these goals."

These goals will consider the work of Governor Gordon’s Reimagining & Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) advisory group report and State Board of Education’s Profile of a Graduate, and seek to align these research efforts into measurable progress.

Review the Wyoming Department of Education’s 2023-2027 Strategic Plan.