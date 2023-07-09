Join us for Wyoming's fourth annual iNaturalist BioBlitz!

Co-hosted by Wyoming State Parks, Audubon Rockies, and UW Biodiversity Institute

Friday, July 21, 2023 - Monday, July 24, 2023

12:00am - 12:00am Mountain

Cost

Free to register! Register here.

Registration is open throughout the event.

Wyoming State Parks day-use fees may apply if you participate from a State Park or Historic Site.

How Do I Participate in Virtual Wyoming BioBlitz 2023?

To participate, just follow these steps:

1. Register for Statewide Wyoming BioBlitz 2023 (so we can provide you with updates).

2. Create a free iNaturalist account.

3. Download the iNaturalist app for iPhone or Android.

4. Review iNaturalist’s instructions and practice using the app.

5. From July 21 through the 24, submit your observations of plants, animals (including invertebrates), and fungi in Wyoming State Parks through the iNaturalist app on your phone or website on your computer.

Location Details

Join from anywhere in Wyoming.

From July 21 through 24, people can submit observations of wild organisms from anywhere in Wyoming—including backyards, city parks, public lands, and national parks—using iNaturalist. Wyoming State Parks and Historic Sites will also have staff on-site to help answer questions.

You can also join Wyoming State Parks for several special events that weekend. Wyoming State Parks day-use fees apply if you participate from a State Park or Historic Site.

July 22nd:

iNaturalist BioBlitz at Keyhole State Park: Visitors will be introduced to the iNaturalist app and use it to identify as many species as they can. Meeting for this event is located at Cliffs Trail and will run from 9:00 am to 10:00 am.

Pollinator Day Celebration at Sinks Canyon State Park: Visit the new ethnobotany garden at the Sinks Canyon State Park visitor center and build seed bombs of native wildflowers to support pollinators. Meet at the ethnobotany garden near the visitor center at 10:00 am.

Nature Walk Using iNaturalist at Sinks Canyon State Park: Take the scenic Sinks to Rise Trail, while utilizing iNaturalist to identify flora and fauna. Meeting for this event is located at the visitor center parking lot at 11:00 am.

Pollinator Day Celebration at Medicine Lodge Archaeological Site: Celebrate the role of pollinators in our ecosystem! Activities will consist of a storytime on butterflies, seed bomb and bee bungalow building activities. Two sessions will meet at the pollinator garden at Medicine Lodge Archaeological Site: 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm.

iNaturalist BioBlitz at Curt Gowdy State Park: Visitors will be introduced to the iNaturalist app and use it to identify as many species as they can. Meeting for this event is located at Aspen Grove Trailhead and will run from 10:00 am to 11:00 am.

July 24th:

Nature Hike at Edness K. Wilkins State Park: Take a walk through Edness K. Wilkins State Park to learn about the flora and fauna of the park. Meeting for this event is located at the Mountain View Shelter at 10:00 am

More about Wyoming BioBlitz

If you’re reading this, you probably already know how fun and exciting it is to notice new or uncommon species around you. Wyoming BioBlitz feeds that sense of curiosity and discovery by encouraging people to observe everything around them, from the moose to the millipedes. By dedicating some time to looking for new species, you’re also likely to learn about wildlife you didn’t even know about.

Wyoming BioBlitz is also a great opportunity for families to spend time together doing something out of the ordinary. No level of expertise is needed, which means family members of all ages can enjoy a weekend of exploring nature and the biodiversity in it. By participating in Wyoming BioBlitz, you'll contribute scientific data that is useful to scientists and conservationists working to study and protect Wyoming’s wonderful plants and wildlife.

What is iNaturalist?

iNaturalist is an online social network with a free app and website that provide a place to record and organize nature observations, meet other nature enthusiasts, and learn about the natural world. You can use it to record your observations, get help with identifications, and view other people’s observations.

Additional iNaturalist Resources

· iNaturalist’s video tutorials

· iNaturalist Tutorial PDF

· iNaturalist FAQ

· iNaturalist’s overview video

· iNaturalist’s Bioblitz Guide

Co-hosted by Audubon Rockies, UW Biodiversity Institute, and Wyoming State Parks