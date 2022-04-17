The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating a stolen vehicle and credit card fraud case.
The female in this picture is suspected of stealing a gym bag from a locker at Planet Fitness (1400 Dell Range Boulevard) containing a wallet and car keys.
The suspect then used the keys to steal a blue 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk from the gym parking lot and attempted to make unauthorized purchases with a credit card that did not belong to her.
The suspect appears to be a white female in her 20’s or 30’s with red hair and dark plastic-framed glasses.
She was last seen wearing a navy-blue Adidas tracksuit and white sneakers.
If you have information leading to the suspects’ location, arrest, or any other crime, let us know. Call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 638-TIPS or go to www.silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.
You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.
The caller I.D. system is not installed on the Silent Witness phone lines.
