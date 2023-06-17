Cheyenne Police Detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred early Thursday morning at a camper near the 4700 block of Cactus Way.
According to a press release, officers were dispatched to a 9-1-1 hang up call around 12:19 a.m. and found an unresponsive female victim with apparent signs of strangulation.
The victim, identified as Phoenix Cerenil, 19, of Cheyenne, was transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where she was declared deceased on Saturday afternoon.
The suspect, Charles Rees Karn, 19, of Cheyenne, was arrested at the scene and booked into the Laramie County Jail on felony charges of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, strangulation of a household member, and domestic battery.
The press release stated that a physical altercation had taken place between Cerenil and Karn, who were in a domestic relationship.
Karn was previously arrested on a felony charge of destruction and defacement of property in connection with an incident at the Jack R. Spiker Parking Garage. In May of 2022 a witness saw him and another individual break eleven car windows in three vehicles parked in the garage.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cheyenne Police Department at (307) 637-6525.