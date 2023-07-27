On Thursday, July 27 at approximately 2:30 p.m., Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to a structure fire at Security Storage located at 2130 Missile Drive. Cheyenne Police Department arson investigators were called to investigate the cause of the fire in cooperation with CFR.

It was determined that an adult male suspect ignited a fire inside of a storage unit. No injuries were reported. The male has been detained and police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to public safety.

This investigation is active and roads remain closed. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

‼️Road Closure Due to Fire

Crews are responding to a report of a fire at Security Storage located at 2130 Missile Drive.

- West 24th Street is closed at Snyder Avenue.

- Missile Drive is closed at Westland Road for eastbound traffic.

- Westbound Missile Drive is closed at Old Happy Jack Road.

- Westland Road is closed northbound at Old Happy Jack Road.

Roads will remain closed until the fire is under control. Please avoid the area.