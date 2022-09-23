One dog has been found dead and two cats are still missing from a residential fire that occurred earlier today.

At 10:16 a.m. reports of a structure fire in the 1500 block of Pinion Drive were received by Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR).

Arriving on the scene at 10:23 a.m., Engine-3’s crew noticed smoke coming from the front and right side of the home. When firefighters made entrance, heavy smoke was found inside and a fire in the kitchen area.

Within 10 minutes, the fire was under control.

Officials reported no occupants were present at the time of the fire, but one pet has perished and two are still missing.

The scene was cleared by 11:30 a.m., with an estimate of damages unknown.

The cause of the fire is also unknown and is currently being investigated.

CFR received assistance from Cheyenne Animal Control, The American Medical Response (AMR) team, Cheyenne Police Department (CPD), and Black Hills Energy (BHE).