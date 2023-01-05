The University of Wyoming’s GrowinG Internship Program for beginning farmers and ranchers seeks prospective hosts and interns for summer 2023.

“It’s about training the next generation,” explains Benjamin Rashford, head of the UW Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics and co-director of the program.

The 10-week internships pair those eager to get started in ag with experienced producers across the state. The goal is to help beginning farmers and ranchers obtain the hands-on experience and skills required to successfully manage their own operations.

“It is hard to learn and comprehend all that goes into a ranching or farming operation unless you see it firsthand and work with people who have made it their lifestyle and depend on it for their livelihood,” comments a 2022 program host.

Applications for both interns and hosts are due Feb. 3. The GrowinG team will continue to review applications on a rolling basis after this deadline, but placement is not guaranteed.

Interns must be 18 years or older and identify as ready to begin farming or ranching and/or have been involved in farming or ranching for less than 10 years.

In addition to participating in daily activities on their host ranch or farm, interns are required to attend at least one educational event, such as the Wyoming Stock Growers summer meeting or a UW Extension workshop.

Interns who are also degree-seeking students are encouraged to pursue academic credit for participation in the program.

Program hosts provide a safe, educational internship experience as well as adequate housing and meals. The GrowinG Internship Program awards each intern a $5,000 stipend as compensation for their work.

Host applications can be found at https://bit.ly/growing-host-app and intern applications are available at https://bit.ly/growing-intern-app. Interested parties are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to ensure optimal host/intern matches.

Efforts will be made to accommodate scheduling conflicts and season-specific needs on host operations.

For more information, visit GrowinG-WY.org. Contact Kendra Faucett at coordinator@growing-wy.org or (307)760-6247 with questions.