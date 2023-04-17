State Superintendent Megan Degenfelder made the following statement today regarding the Biden administration's proposed Title IX rule changes:
"I oppose the recently proposed rule change to Title IX regulations. It is yet another example of the Biden administration’s aggressive federal overreach. This action not only circumvents the federal legislative process, but it overrides the work being done at the state level to best meet the needs of local communities. I supported the recent passage of Wyoming Senate File 133, sponsored by State Senator Wendy Schuler, and all of the work we did to make the bill right for Wyoming.
"I will fight back against this federal overreach, just as I did for years working in the fossil fuel industry, and work to partner with my counterparts across the country to stand up to the Biden administration's harmful regulations.
"This is about fairness and safety for biological women in sports - biological men should not be competing in women’s sports. As a former high school and college female athlete and now a coach of female sports, my number one priority is the players’ safety and access to opportunity in the sport. With the enactment of Title IX in 1972, we saw a lasting impact, one which opened the doors for young girls and women to not only compete equally in sports, but also in school admissions, academic majors, vocational programs, and teaching positions. We must maintain the original intent of Title IX in sports. There are many ways to include transgender men and women in K-12 education activities and to recognize their accomplishments, but not at the expense of safety and fairness of biological women, who have for years battled for gender equality on the playing field and beyond."