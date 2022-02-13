Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder has appointed Chad Auer as the Wyoming Department of Education’s Chief of Staff. Auer will assume his role with the agency on Monday, February 14, 2022.
“As my new Chief of Staff, I am very excited about what Chad brings to the WDE team, and the work we will be doing with Wyoming schools,” Schroeder said. “His qualifications and professional experience speak for themselves, as does his character. I am confident he will be a tremendous help to me personally, as well as a valued asset to the agency. We feel fortunate to get him.”
Auer said he believes that frontline educators are absolutely essential to Wyoming’s future, and is committed to doing his part to support teachers, parents and administrators across Wyoming. He also believes that every child, regardless of ethnicity, socioeconomic status, ZIP code, or disability deserves the best in the state’s education efforts. Lastly, he believes that a key component to a thriving school environment is the genuine collaboration between parents and educators at the local level.
“I am humbled to join the dedicated team at the Wyoming Department of Education,” Auer said. “I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and contributing to the important mission of providing the best possible education to students across Wyoming.”
Auer’s diverse work background includes working as a classroom teacher, school administrator, law clerk, small-town mayor (Firestone, Colorado, 2008-2014), educational consultant, and attorney (licensed in Montana and the US Tax Court). He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Science (Biology) from Colorado State University, a Master’s Degree of Arts, Education Administration, Leadership & Policy from the University of Colorado, and his Juris Doctor Degree from the University of Wyoming.
The father of three – Zach, 23, Sophie, 21, and Ben, 18 – Auer has lived in Cheyenne since 2016 and is married to Megan, a Nurse Practitioner. His hobbies include travel, working with horses, golf and fly fishing.