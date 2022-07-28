As the 126th Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo (CFD) reached the midway point of its nine rodeo performances, surprises ruled the day on Wednesday, beginning with the bareback riding. Will Lowe, who began his professional rodeo career 21 years ago, is one of three cowboys to have won three CFD championships in bareback riding. At age 39, Lowe is competing against men half his age, but his experience is unmatched.

He brought all that experience - 15 years of Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (WNFR) qualifications, three world championships and two WNFR average titles – to his ride on Stace Smith Pro Rodeo’s Flashcard Champ, to win Quarter Finals 5 with an 86-point-ride and advance to the Semifinals this weekend. If Lowe can be one of the six from his semi-final to advance to Sunday’s Championship Finals, he could become the first to win four bareback riding titles at the “Daddy of ‘em All.” On the other hand, six-time world champion Kaycee Feild has more world titles than any other bareback rider but has never won a title at Frontier Park. That achievement will have to wait as he finished out of the top four and did not advance to the Semifinals.

Eli Lord of Sturgis, South Dakota, left Frontier Park with the steer wrestling title in 2019. He would love to repeat that feat in 2022 and join Ote Berry as the only two-time CFD steer wrestling champion not to win those titles in consecutive years. He stopped the clock in 7.5 seconds to tie for first place Quarter Finals 5 and continue his championship quest. Curtis Cassidy of Donalda, Alberta, also wrestled his steer in 7.5. Cassidy is an eight-time WNFR qualifier who has won six Canadian steer wrestling titles.

Header Quinn Kesler of Holden, Utah, and heeler Caleb Hendrix of Fallon, Nevada, roped first place in Quarter Finals 5 with a time of 8.1 seconds. Kesler has qualified for the WNFR three times in team roping while Hendrix, who is in his sophomore season of pro rodeo, is pursuing his first WNFR qualification.

Canadian Ben Anderson found some success last year at Frontier Park, winning both his quarterfinals and semifinals. This year his goal is to win the championship, and he made a good start with an 83.5-point ride on Sankey Pro Rodeo’s horse named The Turtle to win Quarter Finals 5. Former CFD and world champion Wade Sundell’s score of 81 on Sankey’s Intelligent Caddy put him into the Semifinals. Hometown favorite and three-time CFD champion Brody Cress will not advance after bucking off Dakota Rodeo’s horse Sippin Whiskey.

Two former CFD champions – Stevi Hillman of Weatherford, Texas, and Nellie Miller of Cottonwood, California, did not advance to the Semifinals, but rookie Jamie Olsen of Brock, Texas, will be there after winning the day with a time of 17.47 seconds.

Veteran roper Eric Dublanko, the 2017 Canadian champion from Thorsby, Alberta, won the tie-down roping on Sunday. Also advancing to the Semifinals is two-time CFD champ Mike Johnson of Henryetta, Oklahoma, at age 58.