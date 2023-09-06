On Tuesday, September 5 at approximately 2:15 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of an incident involving a firearm at American Legion Post 6 located at 2001 East Lincolnway.

Officers were advised by dispatch that a male suspect, later identified as Andy Kirkendall, 45, of Cheyenne, entered the building and pointed a firearm at a security camera.

At the scene, a citizen notified a responding officer that Kirkendall was sitting near the intersection of Big Horn Avenue and East 13th Street.

As the officer approached, Kirkendall fired the gun and ran away, initiating a foot pursuit.

Out of an abundance of caution, Alta Vista Elementary School was placed into a secure perimeter.

No injuries were reported.

Troopers from the Wyoming Highway Patrol joined in the foot pursuit and assisted with following Kirkendall to the intersection of East 15th Street and Bradley Avenue.

Kirkendall continued to ignore officer commands to stop, a Taser was deployed, and he was taken into custody without further incident.

The firearm was recovered.

After being evaluated by American Medical Response, Kirkendall was booked into the Laramie County Jail on charges of reckless endangering with a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, and interference with a peace officer.

Special thank you to our partners at the Wyoming Highway Patrol and American Medical Response for their assistance at the scene.