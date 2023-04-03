A suspect is in custody after leading Cheyenne Police Officers on a highspeed pursuit and causing multiple disturbances in different locations on Thursday.

On Thursday, March 30, at approximately 9:58 a.m., officers were dispatched to a verbal disturbance involving Joseph Hernandez, 33, of Cheyenne, at a residence near the 200 block of West 8th Street.

Prior to arriving at the location, an officer conducted a records inquiry and learned that Hernandez did not have a valid driver’s license.

On scene, officers observed Hernandez sitting in the driver’s seat of a red Ford F-150 parked in the driveway.

Officers attempted to communicate with Hernandez, but he immediately rolled the windows up, put the vehicle in gear, and backed out of the driveway.

Officers commanded him to stop, however, he accelerated and fled from the residence.

The truck continued traveling east on West 5th Street, crossing I-180 at a high rate of speed and running a red light through moderate traffic.

The officer then lost sight of Hernandez on the east side of I-180.

Additional officers were called to help search the area, but they were unable to relocate the truck.

A few hours later, at approximately 11:20 a.m., an officer was dispatched to an alarm call at a residence in the 2000 block of East 15th Street and noticed the red Ford parked outside.

The officer recognized the truck and saw a male matching Hernandez’s description in the driver’s seat.

As the officer drove toward the vehicle, Hernandez pulled out of his parking spot and accelerated east on East 15th Street.

The officer followed behind Hernandez and activated emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the vehicle at Campbell Avenue and East Lincolnway, but Hernandez continued to increase his speed, initiating a pursuit.

As the pursuit continued through south Cheyenne, Hernandez proceeded to drive recklessly and at times, into oncoming traffic and through stop signs.

Due to safety concerns, the decision was made to terminate the pursuit.

At approximately 1:17 p.m. officers were dispatched to a disturbance at a residence in the 300 block of Bocage Drive.

Upon arrival, an officer observed Hernandez jumping a fence into the backyard the residence.

The officer chased Hernandez and commanded him to stop, but he refused.

After issuing another warning, a Taser was deployed, but he kept running and attempted to gain entry into the house.

The officer contacted Hernandez, who actively resisted and ignored commands to get on the ground.

Additional officers arrived to assist with applying handcuffs and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Hernandez was medically cleared and booked into the Laramie County Detention Center for fleeing and eluding, two counts of driving without a valid license, running a red light, two counts of reckless driving, interference with a peace officer, two counts of speeding in a residential area, and assault and battery.