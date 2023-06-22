Sunday, June 18 between the approximate hours of 12:23 a.m. and 2:48 a.m., Laramie County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to multiple 9-1-1 hang ups, medical assists, and a welfare check at an apartment located in the 500 block of West Prosser Road.

Each incident involved Stephen Ashley, 46, of Cheyenne.

Responding deputies believed Ashley was under the influence of a controlled substance and it did not appear that he had an emergency to report.

Deputies attempted to guide Ashley outside of the residence, but he resisted and pulled away from them.

While resisting, Ashley removed a knife he had concealed and stabbed a deputy in the shoulder.

The deputy announced he was stabbed, and a Taser was deployed.

Ashley continued to struggle, lost consciousness, and became unresponsive, at which point deputies began CPR and administered Narcan.

Ashley and the injured deputy were both transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment.

On June 21, following medical clearance, Ashley was booked into the Laramie County Jail on charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, and interference with a peace officer resulting in injury.

The deputy has been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.