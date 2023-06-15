Thursday, June 15 at approximately 12:19 a.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a 9-1-1 hang up at a camper near the 4700 block of Cactus Way.

Officers arrived to find that an aggravated assault had taken place.

An unresponsive female victim was located with apparent signs of strangulation.

She was transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where she remains for treatment of serious injuries.

Based on information obtained during the investigation, it is believed that a physical altercation occurred between the female and a male subject, later identified as Charles Rees Karn, 19, of Cheyenne.

Karn was taken into custody and booked into the Laramie County Jail on felony charges of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, strangulation of a household member, and domestic battery.

This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department’s Detective Bureau.

Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.