Tuesday, January 3 at approximately 5:35 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 1800 block of East 19th Street.

Responding officers located one adult male victim at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.

American Medical Response (AMR) arrived and transported the victim by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Through the investigation, officers learned that the suspect, Solomon Nunez, 20, of Cheyenne, entered into a verbal altercation with the victim in the basement of the residence.

As the argument escalated, Nunez reportedly pulled a firearm and shot him.

Another adult male at the residence heard the argument and went downstairs to intervene, witnessing the shooting.

Nunez then pointed the firearm in the direction of the second victim, who retreated back up the stairs.

Nunez then fled from the residence on foot.

Responding officers secured the scene and through investigative work, determined that Nunez was at the Pioneer Hotel located at 209 West 17th Street.

Upon arrival at the hotel, it was confirmed that Nunez was staying in a room on the property.

Out of an abundance of caution, officers began to evacuate surrounding rooms.

During the evacuation, officers observed the door to Nunez’s room open and gave verbal commands for him to exit.

Nunez complied and was taken into custody without incident.

Nunez was booked into the Laramie County Jail on charges of second-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault.

"Keeping our community safe requires teamwork," said Chief Mark Francisco. "I want to commend the patrol officers who quickly located the suspect, as well as the detectives and crime scene investigators who worked late into the night to interview witnesses and gather evidence to build a solid case. Also, special thank you to Laramie County Sheriff’s Office deputies and AMR personnel for providing additional assistance and support."