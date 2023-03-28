On Monday, March 27 at approximately 11:30 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired outside of a residence near the 800 block of West 6th Street.

According to statements, a verbal altercation between the suspect, Zachary Hernandez, 41, of Cheyenne, and three occupants of the house, two adult males and one adult female, occurred in the alley behind the residence.

During the argument, Hernandez allegedly fired several gunshots into the air and at an unoccupied parked vehicle.

He then pointed his firearm in the direction of one of the males and forced the female to enter a vehicle with him.

Once inside the vehicle, a white Kia, Hernandez fled the scene with the female.

He reportedly held a gun to her head and threatened to shoot her while she drove.

Responding officers were provided with a vehicle description and direction of travel.

Minutes later, a Laramie County Sheriff’s Deputy listening to radio traffic observed the Kia driving near the 400 block of Avenue C and initiated a high-risk traffic stop.

Cheyenne Police Officers then arrested Hernandez without incident.

Hernandez was booked into the Laramie County Jail on three felony counts of aggravated assault threatening with a deadly weapon and one felony count of kidnapping terrorizing the victim.

No injuries were reported.