The 2022 horse racing season will get underway at the Sweetwater Events Complex on Saturday, Aug, 20.

Hosted by Wyoming Horse Racing, the races are in their 12th year, and will bring horses and their jockeys from all over the western United States. The 2022 16-day season will see the highest daily purse payments for horsemen, totaling over $1 million dollars for the meet. Sweetwater Downs will also feature special events daily for kids and fun for families.

“We are looking forward to offering a variety of memorable events for racegoers-- from serious racing fans to those seeking family-friendly activities,” said Sweetwater Downs General Manager Eugene Joyce. “And we are especially proud that this year our partners have committed to a $1 million investment to improve the facilities at Sweetwater for all to enjoy. Now, a day at the races truly means excitement and entertainment for everyone,” Joyce continued. “There is nothing more thrilling than seeing the horses and jockeys up close and cheering them on to the finish line.”

Fans will be able to wager on up to 9 races daily, including the $10,000 Horse Palace Stakes and enter the Derby Hat Festival. Daily pony stick races will be held for kids, and the traditional season highlights will include the Governor’s Handicap and the John Schiffer Memorial Race.

The 12th season of live horse racing begins Saturday Aug. 20, and extends through Sunday October 2. Gates open at noon on Saturdays and Sundays with post times set for 1 p.m. Races will also be held on Friday, September 9, and Friday, September 16. Post times for both Fridays is 4 p.m.

Race fans unable to attend live racing in person can place bets at any Horse Palace location and enjoy the latest game additions where a nearly $800,000 jackpot was recently won. The nine locations include two in Casper, two in Cheyenne and one in Evanston, Gillette, Green River, Rock Springs and Sheridan.

The Sweetwater Events Complex is located at 3320 Yellowstone Road in Rock Springs. Tickets cost $5 per person. For more information on live racing at Sweetwater Downs, visit: wyominghorseracingdata.com.

Wyoming Horse Racing, proud sponsor of Sweetwater Downs races, is committed to a responsible approach, fresh focus, a dedication to horse racing and a previously unheard-of level of investment to the hospitality and agri-business sectors in Wyoming.