Join the Symphony Friends at the Cheyenne Country Club as they raise funds in support of the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra.

The Symphony Friends is an organization of passionate and dedicated volunteers who support the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra’s mission by raising funds and sharing their time and talent to support Symphony initiatives.

This special afternoon includes a guided tasting of these four incredible Bourbons:

Wyoming’s own Blush Creek Blended Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Bulleit Bourbon Frontier Whiskey

Old Forrester Signature Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Noble Oak Double Oak Sherry Cask Bourbon from Ohio

Heavy hors d’oeuvres, live music from the Lovejoy Quartet and games will also be offered.

The afternoon will culminate with a live viewing of the Preakness Stakes horse race.

Individual tickets are $70.

For more information and to purchase your tickets visit www.cheyennesymphony.org or call us at 307-778-861. We hope to see you for an afternoon at the races!

*MUST BE 21 TO PARTICIPATE IN BOURBON TASTING