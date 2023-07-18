The Cheyenne Frontier Days Arena Director sat a little taller in the saddle on July 16, watching his son’s qualifying round Team Roping run with partner Brayden Wiesen.
Zane Thompson grew up on Frontier Park.
His father, Frank, took over Arena Director position from Tom Hirsig around 12 years ago.
Hirsig is now Cheyenne Frontier Days President & CEO. Zane & Brayden are both graduates of Burns High School and they finished well within the top 60 advancing to the first Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo performance.
Frank Thompson won a World Champion’s Gold Buckle Steer Wrestling in 2000.
The entire family is deeply involved at “The Daddy.”