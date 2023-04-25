The Wyoming Telehealth Consortium will sponsor an informational webinar informing medical providers how to continue delivering telehealth compliance in a post-COVID world. The webinar is scheduled for noon on Wednesday, April 26.

To register for this free Zoom webinar, please go to: https://wyomingtelehealth.org/webinars/

The Federal Public Health Emergency will end on May 11 and with that change, comes rule changes for various healthcare processes. This webinar will provide information to assist providers on how to navigate compliance when delivering telehealth services with the end of the Federal Public Health Emergency.

Tuesday’s webinar is led by Nicki Perisho, Executive Director of the Northwest Regional Telehealth Resource Center and will include a question-and-answer session with Wyoming Telehealth Consortium leadership. The NRTRC has developed this checklist for compliance for Wyoming healthcare providers considering telehealth. Other important resources around the end of The Public Health Emergency’s are available to providers at www.wyomingtelehealth.org.

What: Monthly Wyoming Telehealth Network Webinar Titled: Preparing for the End of the Federal Public Health Emergency: What You Need to Know Right Now.

Who: Nicki Perisho, Executive Director of the Northwest Regional Telehealth Resource Center, followed by a Q&A featuring Wyoming Telehealth Consortium leaders

When: Wednesday, April 26 at noon

Where: To register for this Zoom webinar, please go to: https://wyomingtelehealth.org/webinars/

Why: The end of the Federal PHE on May 11, 2023 marks a time when changes will be made to telehealth compliance rules. Be prepared by attending this webinar.

For additional information and resources detailing the changes to telehealth following the May 11 end of the federal PHE, visit: https://wyomingtelehealth.org/provider-resources-end-of-the-federal-phe/