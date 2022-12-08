A new course being offered at Laramie County Community College will prepare students to lead the implementation of telehealth services in health care.
Telehealth Coordinator Training, a 16-week online course that results in certification, will provide a comprehensive review of the clinical, operational, regulatory and ethics of telehealth service delivery. Students will learn core concepts to support the implementation of telehealth projects and engage in the use of telehealth technologies for health care delivery.
The course will be online and self-paced with weekly instructor check-ins. Basic proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and medical terminology is recommended. Ideal candidates for the course include current and aspiring medical personnel, IT staff, support staff, office managers, medical assistants and any other position in charge of coordinating telehealth services.
The course, offered at a cost of $99 for current LCCC students and alumni, is set to start Jan. 17 with limited seating.
Telemedicine uses telecommunications technology to provide clinical care to patients at a distance, according to the Wyoming Telehealth Network.
“(Telemedicine) can take the form of real-time video visits, remote patient monitoring, or store and forward,” the WTN website says. “The terms telemedicine and telehealth are often used interchangeably, however telemedicine is actually a subset of telehealth. Telehealth is different from telemedicine because it refers to a broader scope of remote healthcare services than telemedicine. While telemedicine refers specifically to remote clinical services, telehealth can refer to remote non-clinical services, such as provider training, administrative meetings and continuing medical education, in addition to clinical services.”
While telehealth’s beginnings go back several years, it expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ann Howard, Health Information Technology and Management Program director, said job seekers could find positions in a variety of health care settings.
“Telehealth is very effective and efficient, and it’s just going to grow,” Howard said.
The Telehealth Coordinator Training Course at LCCC is a partnership with the University of Wyoming. UW plays a vital role in the Wyoming Telehealth Network, a collaboration among the Wyoming Department of Health, Office of Rural Health, Medicaid, Wyoming Institute for Disabilities (WIND) and UW’s College of Health Sciences.
Students can contact Darlene Kaelin in Outreach and Workforce Development to register and pay for the course at 307-778-4381.