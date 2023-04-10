AARP Wyoming will host a TeleTown Hall at 3 p.m. on April 18 during which Wyoming State Revenue Department Director Brenda Henson will discuss changes to the Wyoming State Property Tax Refund Program. Henson will also walk listeners through the eligibility changes and application process for the program during the call.

AARP Wyoming will start calling out to members around 2:45 p.m. on April 18. If you do not receive a call and wish to take part in the TeleTown Hall, you can call 1-855-274-1448 or visit AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page and listen to the live stream at: facebook.com/aarpwy.

During the 2023 Legislative Session, the Wyoming Legislature voted to allow those whose household income does not exceed 125% of their county or the statewide median income to apply a refund of up to 75%, with some limitations, of their 2022 Property Tax Bill.

According to Department of Revenue Director Brenda Henson, the application for property tax refunds went live on April 1 and can be procured by calling The State Revenue Department office at 307-777-7320, going online to WPTRS.wyo.gov., or from your local county treasurer's office. The application deadline for tax year 2022 refunds is June 5.

“Last year, Revenue Department Director Brenda Henson did a tremendous job of reaching out to the public and explaining the Property Tax Refund Program,” says AARP Wyoming State Director Sam Shumway. “We thank her for taking the time to talk to our members again this year and answer their questions about a very beneficial program for our membership.”

The Property Tax Refund program requires taxpayers to complete an application certifying they own their home; have been a Wyoming resident for the past five years; provide proof that 2022 property taxes have been paid in full; they had household income in 2022 equal to or less than 125% of the median household income for the county in which you reside or the statewide median income, whichever is greater.

Other requirements include personal assets not exceeding $150,000 per adult household member. In other words, if you own other real estate, bank accounts, and investments, they cannot have value in excess of $150,000 per adult household member. However, you may exclude the value of your home, a car for each adult household member, and any retirement accounts (IRA’s, 401K plans, cash value of life insurance policies, Medical Savings, etc.). If your total property tax bill exceeds more than 10% of your total household income, then this asset limit would not apply.

County number County Name 125% of Median Income

05 Albany *$86,400

09 Big Horn *$86,400

17 Campbell $114,125

06 Carbon *$86,400

13 Converse $94,613

18 Crook *$86,400

10 Fremont *$86,400

07 Goshen *$86,400

15 Hot Springs *$86,400

16 Johnson *$86,400

02 Laramie *$86,400

12 Lincoln $95,163

01 Natrona *$86,400

14 Niobrara *$86,400

11 Park *$86,400

08 Platte *$86,400

03 Sheridan *$86,400

23 Sublette $101,988

04 Sweetwater $96,888

22 Teton $128,900

19 Uinta $92,788

20 Washakie *$86,400

21 Weston *$86,400

OR

* This is 125% of the 2022 Statewide

Median Household Income: $86,400