Teton Leadership Center’s (TLC) Kickoff Summit on Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24, at the Center for the Arts will focus on the mindset and skills for creating personal and organizational excellence by “connecting deeper and engaging wider” strong bottom lines and flourishing communities and the environment. The conference runs Saturday, September 23. 4 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, September 24, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The newly-founded Teton Leadership Center is a collaborative venture of Central Wyoming College and Silicon Couloir.

Jackson Town Council Member Jonathan Schechter will kick off the Summit with a presentation of the findings from a statistically valid survey commissioned by the Charture Institute of over 500 Teton Region community members aimed at quantifying “where we are and where we want to go.” A wide variety of scholars and local practitioners at the forefront of this innovative space will then share their experiences through keynote presentations and panel discussions; the closing conversation will be led by the recently retired CEO of Ben and Jerrys, Matthew McCarthy.

“We are so excited with the recent addition of Matthew McCarthy to the line up of our topnotch speakers. His body of work speaks to his human-centered leadership approach as a mentor and coach. He also considers himself a life-long student, especially in matters of gender and racial equity, reparative justice and environmental regeneration,” says Teton Leadership Center Executive Director Sandy Schultz Hessler.

Keynote Speakers:

Nick Craig, President and Founder of the globally renowned Core Leadership Institute dedicated to and author of “Leading From Purpose: Clarity and the Confidence to Act When It Matters Most.”

Betsy Myers, Senior Advisor to former presidents and a well-known expert on emerging leadership trends and women’s leadership. She is the author of “Take the Lead: Motivate, Inspire, and Bring Out the Best in Yourself and Everyone Around You.”

Craig Chalquist, PH.D.: Professor, published author, and corporate consultant who explores sagehood, soulful leadership, and the power of imagination and sense of place. He is a co-editor of “Ecotherapy: Healing with Nature in Mind.” Author of numerous books on re-imagining and systems change.

James L Ritchie-Dunham, Ph.d, President of the Institute for Strategic Clarity and co-host of the Global Initiative to map the social topography of human agreements, affiliated with Boston College and Harvard. He is the author/co-author of “Leadership for Flourishing”(forthcoming), “Agreements,” “Ecosynomics,” and “Managing from Clarity.”

Matthew McCarthy, former CEO of Ben and Jerrys. From starting in a family business to leading $1 billion-plus global companies, Matthew has been at the forefront of re-inventing business to drive results through purpose. He has received broad recognition including Cannes Gold Lion, Fast Company’s Most Creative People In Business, Adweek’s Brand Genius award, and Columbia Business School’s Botwinick Prize in Business Ethics.

Local leaders featured in panels and workshops include Fred Keller; Founder of Cascade Engineering, Nona Yehia; Founder/CEO Vertical Harvest Farms, Andrew Perez; Co-founder of High Point Cider, Kris Shean; Owner of Haagen-Daz, Kristen Fox; Executive Director of Womentum, Kelli Jones; CEO and Founder Noso Patches.

