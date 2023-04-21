Central Wyoming College and Native American Jump Start present Teton Powwow and Native American Showcase: Community Education Program and Dance Showcase, Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20.

Jackson Hole and the surrounding region are ancestral lands for Indigenous Peoples and are valued for their unique natural and scenic resources. Indigenous knowledge keepers will share their rich culture, traditions, dance and history at the Native American Showcase and Teton Powwow.

On Friday, May 19, the Community Education Program offers free educational presentations around American Indian culture at the Center for the Arts at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. American Indian vendors will be open to the public at 4:30 p.m. The Native American Dance Showcase on Friday, May 19, at 7:15 p.m. will preview dance traditions at the 3rd Annual Teton Powwow at the Snow King Events Center. This is a ticketed event and family-friendly event.

The Teton Powwow is a full-day celebration of American Indian cultures and takes place on Saturday, May 20. The Powwow features dancers representing tribes throughout the West who will compete in many traditional and contemporary dance forms. Central Wyoming College’s Tribal Wisdom Society students and Native American Jump Start will collaborate to manage the powwow and educational programs.

“The Teton Powwow is an incredible opportunity to see the colorful and culturally rich Indigenous dance, music, and arts of tribes of the West,” says Susan Durfee, Director of Central Wyoming College Jackson. “No one can leave without being moved and inspired!”

“We are anticipating more participants than ever in the Teton powwow from the Wind River Reservation and surrounding states,” says Ivan Posey, Central Wyoming College’s Tribal Education Coordinator. “We are pleased with the interest the Jackson Hole community has shown over the years in the Teton powwow. Each year is an opportunity to continue to build relationships and learn about the Indigenous cultures through song and dance.”

“This year, I think another draw to the Teton powwow is the prize money which is a little higher this year than last year,” adds Posey.

During the Powwow, craftspeople and artisans will offer a colorful array of arts such as beaded jewelry and artwork. Food vendors will sell delectable food options. Grounds blessing begins at 10 a.m. and the colorful Grand Entry begins at 12 p.m. with an all ages Powwow dance competition in categories including Men’s/Teens/Boys Traditional Dance, Chicken Dance, Fancy Dance, Jingle Dance, and Grass Dance, Women’s/Teens/Girls Traditional Dress, Buckskin Dress, Jingle Dress and Fancy Shawl.

"The Third Annual Teton Powwow in Jackson Hole is an exciting opportunity to engage with the area's tribal groups,” says Hunter Old Elk, Native American Jump Start. “The Teton Powwow is special because it is Wyoming's largest one-day powwow for dancers of all ages. We invite you as our special guest."

“We are proud of the programming that we do through our Bachelor’s in Tribal Leadership, and the outreach of the Institute for Tribal Leadership,” says President Brad Tyndall. “Our outreach especially through this Powwow reminds us all of the important role American Indians play in our country.”

CALENDAR

What: Native American Showcase: Community Education Program and Dance Showcase

Where: Center for the Arts, 240 S Glenwood St, Jackson, WY

When: Friday, May 19, 2023

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Native American Showcase: Community Education Program,

7:15 – 8:45 p.m. Dance Showcase

Cost: Day events Free; Evening $50/$25/$15 Tickets: Center for the Arts

https://www.jhcenterforthearts.org/calendar/events/native-american-showcase

What: 3rd Annual Teton Powwow

Where: Snow King Event Center, 100 E Snow King Ave, Jackson, WY

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Cost: Free. Donations encouraged.

These events are generously sponsored by Central Wyoming College, Native American Jump Start, Wyoming Humanities Council, Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism, the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, Springhill Suites, Town of Jackson, Teton County, Mountain Modern, and the Center for the Arts.