The Array School of Technology is now accepting applications for our upcoming virtual, six-month Full-stack Engineering course starting April 2, 2022.

Array’s online boot camps cover concepts in web and mobile app development from front end to back end which prepares students for jobs as Full Stack Web Developers. According to Steven Spicher, Director of School, “Our program changes lives by preparing students for a successful career in computer science.”

This course is 100% virtual and has both synchronous and asynchronous components.

Specific topics covered include:

HTML/CSS

Javascript

NodeJS/NPM

React/React Native

Redux/State Management

ExpressJS

MondoDB/Mongoose

Firebase/Firestore

Mobile App Development Frameworks

Deployment

For those who would like to attend, Array offers financing options to cover all levels of needs including Pay as You Go Loans and Income Share Agreements.

The next steps for those interested are:

Visit Arrayschool.com for more information about tuition, financing, and more. Complete the Bootcamp Application form Complete the Array Introductory Video

The deadline for applications is March 15, 2022, at 5 pm MST.

To be considered an employer partner for our graduates and Apprentices please email office@arrayschool.com.

For more information regarding the school email steven@arrayschool.com.