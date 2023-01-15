The Array School of Technology is now accepting applications for our upcoming 18-week Full-Stack Engineering course starting Feb 27, 2023.

Array’s Bootcamp covers concepts in web and mobile app development from front end to back end which prepares students for jobs as Full Stack Web Developers. According to Steven Spicher, Director of Education, “Our program changes lives by preparing students for a successful career in computer science.”

This course has both synchronous and in-person components available in Cheyenne and Casper.

Specific topics covered include:

HTML/CSS

Javascript

NodeJS/NPM

React/React Native

Redux/State Management

ExpressJS

MondoDB/Mongoose

Firebase/Firestore

Mobile App Development Frameworks

Deployment

For those who would like to attend, Array offers financing options to cover all levels of needs including Pay as You Go Loans and Income Share Agreements.

Visit Arrayschool.com for more information about tuition, financing, and more.

To be considered an employer partner for our graduates and Apprentices please email: office@arrayschool.com.