The Array School of Technology is now accepting applications for our upcoming 18-week Full-Stack Engineering course starting Feb 27, 2023.
Array’s Bootcamp covers concepts in web and mobile app development from front end to back end which prepares students for jobs as Full Stack Web Developers. According to Steven Spicher, Director of Education, “Our program changes lives by preparing students for a successful career in computer science.”
This course has both synchronous and in-person components available in Cheyenne and Casper.
Specific topics covered include:
HTML/CSS
Javascript
NodeJS/NPM
React/React Native
Redux/State Management
ExpressJS
MondoDB/Mongoose
Firebase/Firestore
Mobile App Development Frameworks
Deployment
For those who would like to attend, Array offers financing options to cover all levels of needs including Pay as You Go Loans and Income Share Agreements.
Visit Arrayschool.com for more information about tuition, financing, and more.
To be considered an employer partner for our graduates and Apprentices please email: office@arrayschool.com.