Cheyenne Presents one of the greatest Motown and R&B / Funk artists of all time, The Commodores are headed to the Cheyenne Civic Center, Friday, November 4, 2022.

The Commodores brand is bigger than ever as they continue to blaze trails all over the world.

Venue presale begins Thursday, May 26th at 10:00 AM. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 27th.

For three decades, the Commodores have remained a force in the music industry. “The Legends of Motown”, “Hit, After Hit, After Hit”, “Grammy Award Winners”, “All The Emotion, All the Excitement”, “If You Haven’t Seen Them Live, You Haven’t Heard The Commodores”.

The Commodores aren’t just any group. They have staying power. Just like their hit song "Brick House," the Commodores have created a foundation that just won’t budge.

After churning out hit after hit in the Motown days, the Commodores still hadn’t achieved Grammy recognition. This wasn’t to be until 1986, without Lionel Richie, when the Commodores released “Night Shift”.

In 1968 the group was formed while all the members were in college at Tuskeegee Institute. After being discovered by Berry Gordy, the Commodores went on to sell over 60 million records for Motown.

With hits like “Machine Gun” and “Sail On”, the Commodores became proven artists. They proved it then. They proved it in 1986 with “Night Shift”, and now they are ready to prove it again.

Unlike many other groups, the Commodores haven’t rested on their early hits. Quite the contrary, the Commodores have continued to put out quality work.

With the creation of their new label, the Commodores released Commodores Hits Vol. I, Commodores Hits Vol. II, Commodores Christmas, and Commodores XX-No Tricks.

The newest CD “Commodores Live” was recorded during the groups 1997 U.S. tour and released in December 1998 along with the TV special of the same name.

The Commodores believe in their work, but they are not the only ones:

“Seventies phenoms return with a self produced album filled with some great music. The Commodores look set for a fantastic return.” ...BRE Music Report

“Venerable pop/R&B band issues its first single in five years engaging vocals woo with warmth and restraint.” ...Billboard

The successful Commodores of the present have not only produced six new albums, and embarked upon a world-wide tour, but have created their own record label, Commodores Records and Entertainment.

Today the Commodores stand not only as talented and successful musicians, but as artists determined to continue their success into the future.