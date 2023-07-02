The Cowboy Channel announces today that it has produced a television special, “100 Rodeos in 100 Days,” to premiere on CBS this Sunday, July 2nd, at 1 pm ET. The one-hour special highlights ProRodeo as rural America’s favorite sport and provides an inside look at what The Cowboy Channel has coined “100 Rodeos in 100 Days” to a large national viewing audience. The CBS special features the Reno Rodeo short go round, which kicked off “100 Rodeos in 100 Days” this past weekend, along with previews of this summer’s highest payout rodeos, including Calgary Stampede, Rodeo De Salinas, Cheyenne Frontier Days, and Pendleton Round-Up plus many medium and small size PRCA rodeos from across America. And as the busiest weekend in ProRodeo approaches this 4th of July weekend, this special also emphasizes the hard work and sacrifices these cowboys and cowgirls make crisscrossing the country in hopes of earning enough money to make the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas this December.

The Cowboy Channel first launched “100 Rodeos in 100 Days” two years ago as a summer-long TV programming block featuring professional rodeo-based programming from across the United States, Canada, and Brazil between the months of June-September. The programming event quickly grew in popularity, becoming a hit on The Cowboy Channel, and has now expanded into also airing additional rodeos on sister network, The Cowgirl Channel. “100 Rodeos in 100 Days” is something rodeo fans look forward to every year, as there are multiple rodeos on television most days and evenings throughout the summer. In addition to the great competition, viewers especially enjoy seeing how each rodeo celebrates faith, patriotism, family, and community spirit.

The “100 Rodeos in 100 Days” television special goes both inside the arena and outside, as many of these rodeos are the most significant event of the year and the largest fundraiser in their rural communities. From the parades to the carnivals to the rural youth events for the FFA and 4-H, these rodeos are filled with community spirit and pride and are much more than just the competition among the cowboys and cowgirls. Most of these rodeos are non-profit organizations run by volunteers whose primary mission is to give back to their local communities.

The “100 Rodeos in 100 Days” one-hour special on CBS is commentated by The Cowboy Channel’s top-hand on-air team, who are the best in Western sports broadcasting. Jeff Medders and Butch Knowles co-host the Reno Rodeo short go round. Amy Wilson and Katy Lucas provide behind-the-chutes interviews with the cowboys and cowgirls. And Justin McKee travels around the rodeo grounds to tell the stories of the volunteers and the impact these local rodeos have on their community.

“We tried to squeeze in as much as we could in one-hour and give viewers a flavor of what wonderful events these are in such great communities,” said Patrick Gottsch, Founder of The Cowboy Channel. “Our hope is people will see this special on Sunday and then go to their local rodeo this summer or road trip to a rodeo they have never been to before. We also hope this will spark new interest in rodeo and create new viewers this summer on The Cowboy Channel.”

For the complete broadcast and live streaming schedule of “100 Rodeos in 100 Days” on The Cowboy Channel and Cowboy Channel+ visit: www.thecowboychannel.com

To find The Cowboy Channel on your cable/satellite system, please visit: thecowboychannel.com/find-us-on-tv.

Tune in to CBS this Sunday, July 2nd, at 1pm ET to watch “100 Rodeos in 100 Days,” a one-hour special produced by The Cowboy Channel.

And tune in to The Cowboy Channel and The Cowgirl Channel to see featured rodeos during “100 Rodeos in 100 Days“ all summer. Live streaming + on demand of all rodeos during “100 Rodeos in 100 Days” is available by subscribing to PRCA on Cowboy Channel.