The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City welcomed seven new members to the Community Development Advisory Council (CDAC) in January.

One of them being Scott Hoversland, Executive Director of Wyoming Community Development Authority (WCDA).

Hoversland is representing Wyoming since it’s such a unique state with the smallest population.

Hoversland noted that while Wyoming is trying to diversify its economy, the lack of affordable housing is hurting its recruitment efforts.

All areas of Wyoming are impacted but areas such as Jackson Hole are particularly hard hit.

“It’s the service industry workers, firefighters, police officers, teachers, and it’s very difficult for them to afford to live there,” Hoversland said. “There’s just one solid string of lights of people driving over the pass to come into work, and at night the red taillights of people going home. It’s 30 to 50 miles one way. In the winter, that’s very dangerous.”

The pandemic heightened awareness about the critical need for affordable housing but has given the state opportunities to improve things moving forward.

Hoversland encourages everyone to reach out and voice their concerns or needs on how the Federal Reserve Bank can better serve Wyoming and its communities.