Cheyenne needs stewards who are ready to take up the mantle of leadership and guide our community into the future. Your Cheyenne Chamber runs the Leadership Cheyenne program to ensure we have a continuous supply of leadership for our community.

On June 2, the most recent class will graduate from the Leadership Cheyenne program. Guest speaker Josh Dorrell, CEO of the Wyoming Business Council, will discuss the key traits needed to be a successful leader.

Learn more about this event or reserve your seat at: CheyenneChamber.org/events

Be a Leader in Your Community

Leadership Cheyenne brings professionals together for a challenging, interactive, and thought-provoking educational opportunity. The program explores the dynamics of what makes Cheyenne a unique community and builds a strong network of future community leaders. Applications are open through June 5.

· Learn about the diversity of the Cheyenne region as it relates to government services, education, business, economic development, and social issues.

· Build and enhance your leadership skills.

· Share your own experiences and learn from others.

The Best of Cheyenne

Please help us recognize these amazing individuals who have completed the Leadership Cheyenne program and will graduate this summer.

Clay Andersen

Tammy Bauman

Charles Bloom

Emily Collins

John Dines

Bryce Dorr

Kelsey Escobedo

Alex Freeman

John Fritz

Michelle Gable

Stan Hartzheim

Meagan Herrington

Aubree Kledaras

Jesse Kreiner

Lori Lewis

Lee Lowrey

Erin McKinney

Dan Moss

Taryn Nemec

Amanda Nuse

Adam Oswalt

Devyan Paiz

Ryan Shields

Ginni Stevens

Sarah Urbanek

Trenton Vonburg

Brittany Wilson

Don Wood