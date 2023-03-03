The Mayor’s Council for People with Disabilities (MCPD) continues to bring pertinent issues affecting people with disabilities living in Cheyenne to the forefront of the public. The MCPD will host Travis Saner, the ADA Coordinator for the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYODT) in the Office of Civil Rights, as a guest speaker at the regular monthly meeting, on March 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meeting will be in Room 104 of the Municipal Building located at 2101 O’Neil Avenue. The meeting is open to the public via Zoom or in person.
Mr. Saner will speak on issues regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act, a comprehensive Civil Rights Act, signed into law in 1990, about the Wyoming Department of Transportation in the Office of Civil Rights. Mr. Saner has developed, maintained, and incorporated state and federal standards into the WYODT standard plans, including that of the ADA. Mr. Saner is also the chairperson for the WYDOT ADA Advisory Committee and a member of the Rocky Mountain ADA Advisory Group for the Region 8 – Rocky Mountain ADA Center.
To access the MCPD meeting featuring Travis Saner as keynote speaker, please join Zoom through the app and type https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86429857925. You may also attend in person. For more information on the Mayor’s Council for People with Disabilities, visit their website at cheyennecity.org and access Boards/Commissions, or call the Mayor’s Office at (307) 637-6300.