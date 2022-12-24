Last Friday really helped me get into the Christmas spirit! I was invited to Afflerbach Elementary School to read Christmas books to the students. It was the last day of school and everyone, including teachers, were wearing their favorite pajamas. I wished I had known; I showed up in a tie. My favorite book, out of the four I read was, “The Broken Ornament.” It was a sad book and brought out my emotional side. The kids were great and their excitement for Christmas really got me in the holiday spirit. Thanks for the invite, AES.

The Military Affairs Committee of the Greater Chamber of Commerce held its monthly luncheon at Laramie County Community College. The topic of the day was an update on the Sentinel missile. The Sentinel will be replacing the venerable Minute Man III missiles, currently on alert at FE Warren Air Force Base, Montana, and in North Dakota. We were able to witness the programmatic signing by every state that has a part of this update. Then the Vice Commander, John Hundley gave us an update on Sentinel and how it will impact our local base. This is a huge undertaking, and we are fortunate that FE Warren will be the first base to get the new system. The best news is the project is on track, within budget, and should make a great positive economic impact on our region.

Sentinel is a step forward with our military. Saturday morning, we looked back at the veterans who served and are no longer with us. I joined so many folks on the base at the Veteran’s Cemetery located there. Ms. Sallee started a Veterans Remembrance Memorial years ago, and with her main man Alf, they have been serving veterans, remembering POW/MIAs, and honoring those who currently serve. It was a brisk but beautiful morning as we placed wreaths on the graves of the service members buried there. By saying their names as we placed the wreaths, we made sure they were not forgotten. We have buried folks from the old Buffalo soldier days through modern times. The folks from the base were wonderful hosts, and the best part was the large number of children in attendance learning about the importance of those who served to keep us safe and free. It was an honor to be included in this beautiful ceremony.

In another first for me and Judy, we attended the Menorah Lighting ceremony at the Capitol. The Menorah has nine candles; eight represent the number of days of Hanukkah. The Shammash, which they described as the servant candle, stands in the middle and is used to light the other candles---one is added each day throughout Hanukkah. Rabbi Mendelsohn and Rabbi Raskin shared the history of how a small amount of oil burned miraculously for eight days. It is important to me to embrace the diversity we have in Wyoming. The music from the Cheyenne Youth Symphony set the stage for a beautiful event. Happy Hanukkah to our Jewish friends.

Dr. Crespo and I did a voice-over for a video on crosswalk safety. The team that did the video brought some very impressive sound equipment to record us. This is the second video Superintendent Crespo and I have worked on to encourage students to be alert while walking to school and to remind drivers to never drive distracted. This video will be a cartoon-type video, and I am excited to see what Margaret and I look like as avatars. I like the partnership on these safety efforts.

We held a Public Services Committee meeting presided over by our City Council this week. I don’t normally comment on these meetings, but something I find exciting is starting to occur. We have a developer who is looking at infill lots that have been empty for decades and are difficult to build on. He has the vision to create some interesting smaller homes that meet a need for more attainable housing. I like infill development as the streets, water, and sewer are already there, so we don’t need to add more of them. These are higher density, but they will really fill a need. I look forward to seeing the completed projects to determine their success.

The Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is an external partnership that coordinates with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, county, and city to promote growth and development through various aspects. Essentially, we work together to plan future transportation needs for the Cheyenne area. This week’s meeting was the last one for Commissioner Thompson, who has served as our chairman for the past two years. He is awesome. However, Commissioner Holmes will be rotating into the MPO for the upcoming year. At this week’s meeting, we voted on a couple of interesting new transportation plans, including the Southwest Dr., East Pershing Blvd., and the East Park Greenway/drainage plans. We also got updates on a few plans that are in process. The Walterscheid, Transit Development, and Powderhouse Road plans are progressing nicely. It is very interesting to see what is contemplated for the next 20 years.

If you haven’t already heard, this is the most wonderful time of year! I so look forward to spending time with family and friends; eating good home-cooked meals, playing cards and games, and watching old Christmas movies. My favorite movie is, “White Christmas.” I love the part where the soldiers stand in line and sing, “We’ll Follow the Old Man.” It makes me cry every time. Not that it takes much to make me cry watching movies, since my kids were born. Another holiday favorite of mine is spending time in the kitchen making blueberry buttermilk pancakes for breakfast, and the full turkey dinner with all the fixings is so rewarding for me. I’m counting on beating my sister in cards this year and seeing the joy on my grandson’s face as he experiences his first Christmas.

I hope you get to spend the holidays with family and friends and enjoy the traditions you love. Wishing you happy holidays and a blessed new year!

If you have a question or comment for me, please send an email to media@cheyennecity.org. I’ll continue to answer your questions or concerns in the following Mayor’s Minute column.