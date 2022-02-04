This will be a much-abbreviated Mayor’s Minute this week. Unfortunately, I got a call on Sunday that my youngest little sister’s battle with metastatic breast cancer has come to the end. She was being moved to hospice and it was time to head to Chicago. One good thing about tragic events is the opportunity to get the family together. Having all generations of the family together is a blessing, no matter the circumstances. Colleen is a beautiful 54-year-old woman who has lived her life to the fullest, and she is loved by her family and all who know her including her big brother. Her husband Steve is a saint, and our prayers are with him and his bride.
Before heading to Chicago, I did spend some time with Nick Proietti at KYOY FM/KRAE AM. He had great questions for me, and I shared our goals for 2022. They do a live stream on YouTube so you can still listen to the show here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OkycJP2Muis.
Monday, I announced an amnesty period for late fees associated with parking fines during a press conference. The city uses those fees to pay our parking bonds for the Spiker Parking Garage, and if we do not collect, it takes money from our other departments. If you have past due parking tickets, talk with Ted in the Public Safety Building (415 W. 18th St.). He will work with you to get them taken care of. It is important to our downtown business community that parking spaces rotate to allow customers to find parking and support their businesses. If you’d like to learn more about the February amnesty period, or the implementation of our new parking enforcement technology, you can watch the press conference here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LnzhykjYLaw. We also have a press release regarding these announcements: https://bit.ly/3urUsEb.
The city staff are great public servants and I appreciate how they work to make our hometown a great place to live. It is easy to spend time with family when you work with a great team, and that is how I feel about your neighbors that work at the city. I hope you have time to be with family this weekend. My one bit of unsolicited advice this week would be this; cherish your time with family and friends. In the scope of all eternity, we are here for such a short time. Enjoy the time we have with each other.
If you have a question for me, send it to media@cheyennecity.org. I’ll continue to answer them in my following Mayor’s Minute column.