It finally feels like summer, and Judy and I have enjoyed having meals on the deck, walking the dog, and, one of my personal favorites----getting out to hit a few golf balls. The area is so green and beautiful; I hope you all are getting out and enjoying our fair city and warm weather too.

LEADS and the private sector have been partnering on the High Plains Business Park, where we hope to site a huge data center in the near future. Beyond the first phase, a 2100-acre second phase is in the master planning stage. It was interesting to see the potential location for future primary jobs. This plan requires much work, but the potential right off the interstate idea is amazing.

Last Friday afternoon, I attended two retirements of longtime employees. First was Tom Mason’s retirement party at Westby Edge Brewing. Tom retired after 33 years as the Metropolitan Planning Organization director. It was standing room only as folks came to say goodbye and thank Tom for all he had contributed to the planning of our metro-road system.

Likewise, Officer Geff Mims retired from the police department after 21 years of service. The ceremony started on 18th Street with the color guard lowering and presenting Officer Mims with the United States flag. Once inside the Public Safety Building, the largest retirement crowd I have ever seen for an officer awaited us. So many people shared how great of an officer Geff was. The best comments came from the school district. Geff was a school resource officer and an integral staff member…The great news is that Geff is staying on at the police department as the new quartermaster.

We had three meetings on Monday to look at employee compensation, health care, and funds available for affordable housing. Spending time with our staff is one of my favorite things about being mayor. We are working hard to make the city an employer of choice.

With Cheyenne Frontier Days just a week away, all the agencies that play a vital role in making this event a success got together to go over the plans to make sure everyone is on the same page. It seems pretty seamless when we attend the rodeo, parade, pancake breakfast, or night show. However, I am impressed by the many agencies that work year-round to make this incredible event happen each year. More than 50 folks attended to verify their support and ensure everyone received the necessary details. Man, I can’t for the show!

Nan Whaley was the mayor of Dayton, Ohio, for eight years and now helps run the United States Conference of Mayors. She called to encourage me to become a member of their organization. I admit that I am interested in meeting with other capital city mayors, but I also feel like we have so much to do in Cheyenne at this time that our focus needs to remain local. However, it would be nice to spend time collaborating with folks in similar positions in the future.

I have shared my frustrations with the Veterans Administration (VA) and their execution of building the Cheyenne National Cemetery. They built a beautiful cemetery but forgot to include parking, restrooms and making the cemetery ADA-compliant. I shared my frustrations with the VA, but they have no plans to take care of the folks who want to attend a funeral at the National Cemetery. Nevertheless, I took Cassie from our engineering department to walk the area and see what it would take to pave the roadway and make sure the veterans have an ADA-compliant way to park and access the cemetery. I can’t wait to share her report. Our veterans deserve this and so much more.

The Wyoming Business Council hired the Growth Lab from Harvard University to assess why Wyoming’s economy is lagging behind the economy of our neighboring states. One big takeaway the Growth Lab reported is a lack of housing, which stunts our workforce and, as a result, our economy. They see local regulations and the cost of running water and sewer infrastructure as the most significant challenges we need to work on. I asked the Southeast Wyoming Builders Association what constraints they see in our local market, and I look forward to learning how we can improve the situation, at least in Cheyenne.

During our recent director’s staff meeting, Brad from the Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) reported that their new hydroelectric plant is up and running. It generates around 830 kilowatts, enough to power our water treatment plant and sell a bit to Black Hills Energy. The BOPU will be holding an open house to show it off sometime this fall. I can assure you, it is worth a visit.

The Dry Creek area has a master plan that was written in 1988. We have a consultant working on an updated master plan to guide our efforts for the next 20 years. It was interesting to see a plan that not only helps with safety but also works to improve the quality of life and water quality along the creek. We got a sneak preview at the library on Wednesday evening, and it looks great.

Thursday, we held our annual employee picnic at the municipal building. This year the city council and department directors served the meals. Jennifer McClelland prepared much of the food personally, and I would like to thank her for the incredible job that she did! On the other hand, I am amazed at how much some of our younger guys and gals can eat. In my 60s, I can’t eat like that anymore. The City of Cheyenne is a great team, and I enjoy being with them.

I stopped by FE Warren Air Force base to support the Quarterly Awards ceremony. I love these events, as the top Airmen are recognized for their efforts. The best part for me is seeing the support they get from their squadrons and groups. The teams’ chants crack me up as they show love for their nominee. I am the Mission Support Group honorary commander, so it was awesome that our group won many individual awards. “Proud to be MSG!”

Thursday evening, the local police department sponsored the annual Neighborhood Night Out. This event allows neighbors to meet, learn about each other, and give our police officers the perfect opportunity to make meaningful connections with our residents. I was able to stop by five of the 25 block parties. However, I want to thank all the folks who organized their neighborhood night out and the amazing sponsors and volunteers who helped make each party happen. I enjoyed meeting new faces and talking with people from all walks of life. Hearing the kids laugh and scream as they played brought a big smile to my face. One top highlight from the night was the boot that a local artist named Esperanza painted in Lincoln Park. She was raised in south Cheyenne, and her boot pays homage to the businesses that have served the area so well. I am proud of our police officers who went out and met with residents all over our community.

Don’t forget that 3OH!3 will be playing at Fridays on the Plaza this week! I expect a huge crowd and an epic time, so join us for some fun.

